Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Natura &Co stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 211.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
