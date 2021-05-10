Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Natura &Co stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 211.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

