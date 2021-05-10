Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Santander raised Naturgy Energy Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

GASNY stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.