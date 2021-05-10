NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.70

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,176,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

