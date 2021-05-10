Needham & Company LLC Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $55.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.