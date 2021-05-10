Needham & Company LLC Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $190.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

