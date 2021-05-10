NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $48.88 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

