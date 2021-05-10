Nestree Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.37 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Nestree has a market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.42 or 1.00304617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00236310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

