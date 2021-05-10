Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,311.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,902 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

