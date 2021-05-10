Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Neutrino System Base Token has a market capitalization of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00068655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 154.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00248125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $682.70 or 0.01182328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00749164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.86 or 0.99930740 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

