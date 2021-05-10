Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Nevro alerts:

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nevro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVRO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,203. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.