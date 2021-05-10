Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.91.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE NVRO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,203. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
