New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $70.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.08.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. New Relic has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Analyst Recommendations for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

