New Residential Investment Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

