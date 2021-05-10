New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,433 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,245,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,180,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 475,568 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYMT stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

