New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KELYA stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

