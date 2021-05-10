New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 215,614 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

