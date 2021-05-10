New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH opened at $49.07 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

