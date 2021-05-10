New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,518 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $968,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.