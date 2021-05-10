New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $16,722,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

NYSE IBP opened at $127.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

