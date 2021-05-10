New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,704 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

