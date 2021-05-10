New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 110.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

