Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.410-0.450 EPS.
Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.59. 36,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $29.33.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
