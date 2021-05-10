Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.410-0.450 EPS.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.59. 36,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.