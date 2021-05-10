Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,653 shares of company stock valued at $84,076,265. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $210.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $211.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

