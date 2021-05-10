Next Capital Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 235,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 283,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 72,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

