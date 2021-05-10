NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

TSE NFI opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.25. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$13.03 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -20.33%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.