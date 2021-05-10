NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Hits $1.78 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.72 or 0.00142514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $585,577.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00513698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00243645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.34 or 0.01208190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00733683 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

