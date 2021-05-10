NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.09.
A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $233.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.99.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after buying an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
