NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $233.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after buying an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

