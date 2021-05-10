Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nippon Electric Glass in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

