Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 151.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

