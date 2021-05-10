Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,300 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE FLR opened at $24.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

