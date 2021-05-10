Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35,272 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Vector Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

