Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $195,198.60. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,401. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

