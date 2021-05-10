Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,356 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.