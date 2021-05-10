Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Unitil worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTL. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

UTL stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $850.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

