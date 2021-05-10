Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,445.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,687 shares of company stock worth $21,340,513 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

NYSE SSTK traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.54. 1,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,987. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.