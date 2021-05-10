Nkcfo LLC Grows Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up approximately 0.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. 50,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,199. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.