Nkcfo LLC Takes $400,000 Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.07. 2,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,479. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,505,367 over the last ninety days.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

