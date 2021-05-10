Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $12,610,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 133,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.