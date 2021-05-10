NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $136.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $136.77.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

