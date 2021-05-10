NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 300.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,172,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $96.23 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,206 shares of company stock worth $193,270,670 over the last 90 days.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

