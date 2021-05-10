NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $53,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $279,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $26,052,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

WFG opened at $86.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $88.48.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

