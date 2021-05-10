NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 19,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 105,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.