Noble Financial Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Noble Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

CDE stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 164,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

