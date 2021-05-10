Noku (NOKU) Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $10,964.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noku has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00085671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.39 or 0.09060501 BTC.

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

