Nord/LB Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €82.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.07 ($104.78).

Shares of BMW opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12-month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

