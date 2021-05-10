North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) is scheduled to be posting its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies stock traded up GBX 100 ($1.31) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,050 ($52.91). 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,021.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,690.74. The stock has a market cap of £567 million and a PE ratio of -34.47. North Atlantic Smaller Companies has a 12 month low of GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,225.77 ($55.21).

Get North Atlantic Smaller Companies alerts:

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.