Northland Power (NPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE NPI opened at C$39.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. Northland Power has a one year low of C$29.15 and a one year high of C$51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NPI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.