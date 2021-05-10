NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

