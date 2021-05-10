Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.92

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.92 and last traded at $75.92, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

