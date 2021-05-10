Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.79. 578,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 926,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Novonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

