NuCypher Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $286.90 million and $25.08 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.43 or 0.00809905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.87 or 0.09155651 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,169,481,834 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.